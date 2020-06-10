Linux 5.8 Brings Boost Support To CPPC CPUFreq Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 June 2020 at 01:34 PM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
The ACPI-defined Collaborative Processor Performance Control (CPPC) CPUFreq driver will support "boosting" to the optimal performance level with the Linux 5.8 kernel.

Collaborative Processor Performance Control ACPI specification is a standardized mechanism for describing abstract performance scales and a means of being able to request higher/lower performance levels and measuring per-CPU performance. The Linux kernel for a while has offered the ACPI CPPC CPUFreq driver for making use of this standard on supported systems -- primarily to date being Arm systems. AMD last year proposed their own CPPC driver for Zen 2 Linux systems but there has been no activity on that front since then. In any case, Huawei has now plumbed "boost" support into the generic CPPC CPUFreq driver.

Last month I reported on software boosting patches for the CPPC CPUFreq driver and now that work is set for introduction in Linux 5.8. The CPPC specification has a "highest performance" bit for indicating the highest performance achievable on a given CPU core, and that basically amounts to the turbo/boost frequency that may or may not work out well depending upon all of the usual caveats around boost/turbo frequencies with regard to thermal/power constraints. It's the "nominal performance" bit for CPPC that is indicative of the base clock frequency / all-core frequency for continuous operation. The Huawei-developed patches are making use of it for determining software boosting values when lacking a frequency table for the system. If the highest performance value is greater than the nominal performance, boosting is available.

The boosting support for ACPI CPPC CPUFreq was sent in today as part of a secondary round of power management enhancements for Linux 5.8. Merged last week were the primary power management updates for this next version of the Linux kernel.
1 Comment
Related News
LVFS 1.2 Released As The Project Serves Up 16 Million Firmware Downloads
Char/Misc Additions For Linux 5.8 Headlined By Intel / Habana Labs Gaudi Support
Linux 5.8 Will Light Up The Adreno 405 / 640 / 650 GPUs On Open-Source
PCI Changes For Linux 5.8 Bring Power Savings, AMD Workarounds/Whitelisting
Linux 5.8 Sound Changes Bring New AMD Renoir ACP Driver, Intel Elkhart Lake Support
Linux 5.8 To Allow Swapping Fn / Ctrl Keys On Apple Keyboards
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Lenovo To Certify Their Full ThinkPad/ThinkStation Line For Linux
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers