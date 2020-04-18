Queued up as one of the early changes in the cryptographic subsystem ahead of the Linux 5.8 kernel cycle this summer is an Arm CryptoCell driver.
CryptoCell for TrustZone is one of Arm's embedded security options for hardware random number generation (RNG) as well as cryptographic acceleration engines within this secure environment on SoCs and other security features.
With the new cctrng driver in crypto-next for Linux 5.8, this Arm CryptoCell driver is wired up for providing true random number generator capabilities.
In its current form this CryptoCell driver comes in at just over 800 lines of new code.for offering up its TRNG functionality on supported SoCs.
While this is the first time having a CryptoCell TRNG driver for the mainline kernel, under the CryptoCell umbrella the mainline kernel already has a CryptoCell hardware driver (CCREE) for accelerating various crypto algorithms within the TrustZone hardware.
