Linux 5.8 To Better Deal With Critical Thermal Faults For Radeon GPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 May 2020 at 04:16 AM EDT. 2 Comments
RADEON --
AMD on Tuesday sent in another batch of feature updates for Linux 5.8 with the cut-off for new material upon us with this next kernel cycle expected to begin in early June.

Given its getting late to queue new code in DRM-Next for Linux 5.8 and AMDGPU already saw several rounds of feature pulls, this latest pull request is mostly focused on the fixes side. There are fixes for SR-IOV and xGMI, adding the MEM_SYNC IB flag used by the AMDVLK driver, and other code clean-ups.

But also new feature code in this pull request is better behavior for "Critical Thermal Fault" (CTF) situations. Should a critical thermal fault happen when the GPU is exceeding its safe temperature range, the driver will attempt to do a graceful shutdown on a software CTF event. A shutdown will happen on hardware CTF events in order to prevent possible damage to the graphics processor.

The list of all the patches for this latest AMDGPU pull request destined for Linux 5.8 can be found via this PR.
2 Comments
