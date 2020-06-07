Linux 5.7.1 Releases As A Benign First Point Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 June 2020 at 10:05 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
One week after the release of the big Linux 5.7 kernel release with its many new features, the first point release is now available and overall it's quite light for being the first point release in a new series.

For those that wait for the first point release or two of a new kernel before upgrading, Linux 5.7.1 is very light. Linux 5.7.1 has just over a dozen patches but nothing major and touching just about one hundred lines of code.

Linux 5.7.1 has back-ported the handling of multi-touch handling for some devices with the HID code, a new device ID for the AirVast USB stick, support for newer versions of the Xbox One WiFi adapter with the mt76 driver, and a Sony HID fix for broken buttons on the DS3 USB dongles. That's about it for this very light first point release one week after the Linux 5.7 debut.

See the release announcement for the details. Meanwhile there is still one more week left to the Linux 5.8 merge window for introducing new features. Following eight weeks or so worth of release candidates, Linux 5.8 will be the next kernel series going stable in August.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.8 Has The Bits Needed To Begin Booting POWER10 Processors
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers
More Scheduler Optimizations Land In Linux 5.8
Jitter RNG Improvements, Arm CryptoCell CCTRNG Driver, AMD PSP SEV-ES For Linux 5.8
Linux 5.8 Sees Many Power Management Updates, Including Another Intel P-State Change
A Number Of Intel/AMD x86 Updates Hit Linux 5.8
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
The Generic USB Display Driver Taking Shape For Linux 5.9~5.10
Lenovo To Certify Their Full ThinkPad/ThinkStation Line For Linux
Linux 5.7 Kernel Released With New Apple Driver, Official Intel Gen12 Graphics
Alpine Linux 3.12 Released With D Language Support, MIPS64 Port
AMD Radeon Linux Driver Sees Patches For New "Sienna Cichlid" GPU