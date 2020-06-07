One week after the release of the big Linux 5.7 kernel release with its many new features, the first point release is now available and overall it's quite light for being the first point release in a new series.
For those that wait for the first point release or two of a new kernel before upgrading, Linux 5.7.1 is very light. Linux 5.7.1 has just over a dozen patches but nothing major and touching just about one hundred lines of code.
Linux 5.7.1 has back-ported the handling of multi-touch handling for some devices with the HID code, a new device ID for the AirVast USB stick, support for newer versions of the Xbox One WiFi adapter with the mt76 driver, and a Sony HID fix for broken buttons on the DS3 USB dongles. That's about it for this very light first point release one week after the Linux 5.7 debut.
See the release announcement for the details. Meanwhile there is still one more week left to the Linux 5.8 merge window for introducing new features. Following eight weeks or so worth of release candidates, Linux 5.8 will be the next kernel series going stable in August.
