Linux 5.7-rc5 Released With More Changes But Not Worrying Torvalds
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 10 May 2020 at 07:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds did his usual Sunday release dance and shipped Linux 5.7-rc5 as the latest kernel test release.

Linux 5.7 so far has been tracking as a pleasantly calm kernel and almost boringly regular as noted by Torvalds. But with Linux 5.7-rc5 there are more patches than the recent weekly release candidates as well as being larger than recent kernel RC5 releases. But even with activity ticking up, Linus isn't worried.

Linus noted in the 5.7-rc5 announcement, "We'll see what the next few weeks bring, but at least for now it all feels normal, and like the 5.7 release is tracking well. So please keep testing, and if you haven't dared a 5.7 pre-release kernel yet, we're well into the "things look calm and safe to test" time. I dare you all to prove me wrong. Go ahead, make my day ;)"

Linux 5.7 should debut around early June if all goes well. See our Linux 5.7 feature overview to learn about this big kernel update for early summer.
Add A Comment
Related News
FSGSBASE Patches Sent Out An 11th Time For Boosting CPU Performance Back To Ivy Bridge
IBM Working On More Linux CPU Power Usage Optimizations For Latency-Sensitive Workloads
Linux 5.7-rc4 Released As A Pleasantly Calm Kernel
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Virginia Tech's "Popcorn Linux" For Distributed Thread Execution Seeking Feedback, Possible Upstreaming
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha Released For This X11 Window Manager / Wayland Compositor
Intel Preparing Platform Monitoring Technology - Hardware Telemetry With Tiger Lake
The Godot Game Engine's Vulkan Support Is Getting In Increasingly Great Shape
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
AMD Working With GNU Developers To Provide More Robust Runtime Detection For Better Performance
The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available