Linus Torvalds did his usual Sunday release dance and shipped Linux 5.7-rc5 as the latest kernel test release.
Linux 5.7 so far has been tracking as a pleasantly calm kernel and almost boringly regular as noted by Torvalds. But with Linux 5.7-rc5 there are more patches than the recent weekly release candidates as well as being larger than recent kernel RC5 releases. But even with activity ticking up, Linus isn't worried.
Linus noted in the 5.7-rc5 announcement, "We'll see what the next few weeks bring, but at least for now it all feels normal, and like the 5.7 release is tracking well. So please keep testing, and if you haven't dared a 5.7 pre-release kernel yet, we're well into the "things look calm and safe to test" time. I dare you all to prove me wrong. Go ahead, make my day ;)"
Linux 5.7 should debut around early June if all goes well. See our Linux 5.7 feature overview to learn about this big kernel update for early summer.
