Linux 5.7-rc4 Released As A Pleasantly Calm Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 May 2020 at 06:31 PM EDT. 4 Comments
Linus Torvalds just announced the Linux 5.7-rc4 kernel release is up for testing.

Even with everything going on in the world around COVID-19 and its impact, Linux 5.7 is shaping up to be a regular kernel in good shape for debuting next month. Last week Linus characterized the 5.7 state at the time as"in a world gone mad, the kernel looks almost boringly regular." With Linux 5.7-rc4, the kernel is still in good shape and possibly even slightly on the lighter side compared to the historical state of RC4 kernels.

The changes merged over the past week come down to the usual driver areas and file-system fixes and other random fixes throughout.

Torvalds ended the release announcement with, "it doesn't feel like there's anything worrisome going on, so come on in and test the waters.."

See our Linux 5.7 feature list for learning about all of the big changes for this kernel that should be debuting as stable by early June.
