Linus Torvalds just released the third weekly release candidate of the forthcoming Linux 5.7 kernel.
As we approach the midway point of the RCs for Linux 5.7, Linus noted that activity for the past week has characterized it as "The kernel development world continues to look fairly normal: rc3 is larger than rc2 was, but that's the usual pattern where rc2 is a "breather release" after the merge window, and rc3 sees an uptick. And looking at commit stats and the size of the changes, we're pretty much at the slightly larger end of average for rc3 when comparing the 5.x releases. The diffstat also looks fairly nice and flat, with nothing that stands out or looks scary."
Linus concluded with, "In a world gone mad, the kernel looks almost boringly regular. Which is just how I like it. Thanks, guys and gals."
See our Linux 5.7 feature overview for a look at all the new/improved functionality within this release.
More Linux 5.7 kernel benchmarks coming up soon on Phoronix.
