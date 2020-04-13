With yesterday's release of Linux 5.7-rc1 following the two week period of Linux 5.7 tacking on many interesting improvements and new features, here is a look at the current Git development states on the Linux kernel.
As of Sunday when running the GitStats analytics, the Linux kernel Git tree amounted to 915,296 commits from 21,534 different authors! Not only does the commit count remain interesting, but the size of the source tree is now up to 67,954 files and that in turn comes in at 28.43 million lines of code! Keep in mind the Git lines of code count also includes documentation and the kernel's in-tree utilities, Kconfig bits, etc as opposed to just raw code. That 28.4 million lines is after the kernel has seen 53.7 million lines of code added and 25.3 million lines removed over time.
So far this year the Linux kernel has seen about 19.7k commits with 1.06 million lines added and 482k lines of code removed. Being just past Q1, so far this is looking like on a commit basis that the Linux kernel should roughly match what we have seen out of the kernel in recent years with around 80k commits per calendar year.
While Linus Torvalds continues being the most prolific author with around 3.7% of the commits, ~2096 authors in total have contributed to the kernel so far this year. Following Torvalds, the other most prolific contributors are all the usual suspects: David S. Miller, Takashi Iwai, Chris Wilson, Gustavo A. R. Silva, and Geert Uytterhoeven.
Intel and Red Hat continue leading the kernel's development along with notable mentions to Linaro, SUSE, and AMD.
The Linux kernel is on track to crack 29 million lines in its source tree during 2020.
More Git statistics as of yesterday via this output.
Add A Comment