Linux 5.7-rc1 Kernel Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 12 April 2020 at 05:07 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Following the two week long merge window, Linus Torvalds has announced an Easter day kernel release in the form of the Linux 5.7-rc1 test candidate.

Linus characterized Linux 5.7-rc1 in his release announcement as "Not the biggest kernel, not the smallest, and the distribution of patches looks fairly regular too: about 60% drivers (all over - it's the merge window, after all) with the rest being architecture updates (x86 and arm stand out, but there's a little bit of everything), Documentation updates (more rst conversions, but also just regular updates), filesystem work (pathname lookup cleanups and the new exfat filesystem stand out), networking and "misc core kernel" work."

More of Torvalds' thoughts on the 5.7 merge window as well as on his Easter traditions can be found via the kernel mailing list.

See our original Linux 5.7 feature overview for all of the highlights to find with this new kernel version. If all goes well, Linux 5.7 will debut as stable around early June.
