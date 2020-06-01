Linux 5.7-ck1 Released With MuQSS 0.202 For Improved System Responsiveness
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 10 June 2020 at 06:13 AM EDT.
While Linux 5.6-ck1 was much delayed due to Dr. Con Kolivas being busy designing COVID-19 equipment, that work has settled down and the retired anaesthetist is out with his newest Linux patches for improving system responsiveness.

Linux 5.7-ck1 paired with MuQSS 0.202 has the latest patches aiming to improve system responsiveness and interactivity particularly for desktop systems.

There doesn't appear to be too much changed with this new revision besides some tweaks and re-basing against the Linux 5.7 stable series that was introduced just over one week ago.

These latest patches can be downloaded from Con Kolivas' blog.
