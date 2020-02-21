Linux 5.7 DRM Bringing New "TIDSS" Driver
The first batch of DRM-Misc changes following the recent Linux 5.6 merge window have been merged into DRM-Next in forming the early material that will ultimately come to the Linux 5.7 cycle in April.

With this first batch of new feature material there are changes like the Arm Mali 400/450 "Lima" driver now supporting heap buffers, various DRM core improvements, DPMS clean-ups of atomic drivers, other maintenance items, and a new Direct Rendering Manager driver.

This new DRM driver is TIDSS. The DRM TIDSS driver provides display support for Texas Instruments Keystone hardware. The Keystone SoCs have a new display subsystem separate from the earlier TI DRM driver coverage. The initial batch of supported TI Keystone SoCs on the display side are the 66AK2Gx, AM65x, and J721E.

Bringing up the TI Keystone display support with this TIDSS driver was about four thousand lines of code.

More details on these early DRM-Misc-Next changes ahead of Linux 5.7 can be found via this Git merge.
