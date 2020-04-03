SUSE's Takashi Iwai who oversees the sound subsystem for the Linux kernel sent in his changes on Thursday that are ready for the 5.7 kernel.
Linux 5.7 sound subsystem/driver highlights include:
- Continued work on Intel's open-source Sound Open Firmware initiative. Sound Open Firmware (SOF) continues to be worked on for their modern hardware and with this cycle is prepping to bring-up SOF SoundWire support albeit so far incomplete.
- SoundWire and other features for the Realtek RT5682 codec.
- New hardware support for the Amlogic GX, Meson 8 / 8B, T9015 DAC, Broadcom DSL/PON, Ingenic JZ4760/JZ4770, Realtek RL6231, and other hardware.
- The HD Audio driver has seen optimizations to its HDMI jack handling.
- Support for the PreSonus Studio 1810c high-end USB-C audio interface.
- Support for the MOTU MicroBook IIc.
- A machine driver for the RT5682 and MAX9835 as found on some AMD Raven based platforms. This appears to be part of the AMD Chromebook work with this configuration also having the ChromeOS EC.
The full list of Linux 5.7 sound driver changes via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment