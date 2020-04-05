The perf subsystem continues to be quite lively with improvements and for Linux 5.7 is seeing a number of low-level improvements.
On the Intel side there is now Intel Tiger Lake uncore support. The Tiger Lake uncore support in the perf/x86 code largely amounts to following the same code paths as Ice Lake.
On the AMD side, there is Family 19h (Zen 3) L3 uncore PMU support. Those changes were covered back in February on Phoronix while now are just being merged with the Linux 5.7 merge window having kicked off this past week.
The perf changes also include various fixes, tooling improvements around the performance monitoring/counters capabilities, and other updates.
More perf changes were submitted on Sunday and include support for cgroup tracking in samples for cgroup-based analysis. There are also various tooling updates as part of that pull, both of which have already been mainlined into the Linux Git tree.
