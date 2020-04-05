Linux 5.7 Perf Changes Include Additions For AMD Zen 3, Intel Tiger Lake
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 April 2020 at 07:05 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The perf subsystem continues to be quite lively with improvements and for Linux 5.7 is seeing a number of low-level improvements.

On the Intel side there is now Intel Tiger Lake uncore support. The Tiger Lake uncore support in the perf/x86 code largely amounts to following the same code paths as Ice Lake.

On the AMD side, there is Family 19h (Zen 3) L3 uncore PMU support. Those changes were covered back in February on Phoronix while now are just being merged with the Linux 5.7 merge window having kicked off this past week.

The perf changes also include various fixes, tooling improvements around the performance monitoring/counters capabilities, and other updates.

More perf changes were submitted on Sunday and include support for cgroup tracking in samples for cgroup-based analysis. There are also various tooling updates as part of that pull, both of which have already been mainlined into the Linux Git tree.
Add A Comment
Related News
DRM TTM Hugepage Support Lands In Linux 5.7
Linux 5.7 To Support Spawning A Process In A Different Cgroup From Its Parent
Linux 5.7's Char/Misc Brings MHI Bus, Habana Labs AI Accelerator Code Additions
Linux 5.6.2 Released With Fix For The IWLWIFI Intel WiFi Driver
Linux 5.7 Gets A Unified/User-Space-Access-Intended Accelerator Framework
Linux 5.7 Graphics Driver Updates Enable Tiger Lake By Default, OLED Backlight Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Official But Sad: TrueOS Is Over As Once The Best Desktop BSD OS
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
The Best Features Of The Linux 5.6 Kernel From WireGuard To Y2038 Compatibility To USB4
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support
Mesa's Continuous Integration To Begin Seeing Testing Coverage For Wine / DXVK
Debian To Take On COVID-19 With A Biohackathon
WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec