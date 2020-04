The PCI subsystem changes were sent out today for the ongoing Linux 5.7 kernel merge window.The PCI highlights for the Linux 5.7 kernel include: Error Disconnect Recover (EDR) support for ACPI so firmware can report devices disconnected and try to recover when hitting an error.- The peer-to-peer DMA support now whitelists Intel Skylake E root ports B/C/D.- PCIe ASPM fixes.- Better detection/reporting of 32 GT/s link speed.- ACS quirks added for Zhaoxin x86 devices.- Support for the Mobiveil GPEX Gen4 host.- Support for Microsoft Hyper-V PCI protocol v1.3.More details on the PCI changes via kernel pull request