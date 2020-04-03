PCI Changes For Linux 5.7 Bring Error Disconnect Recover, P2P DMA For Skylake-E
The PCI subsystem changes were sent out today for the ongoing Linux 5.7 kernel merge window.

The PCI highlights for the Linux 5.7 kernel include:

- Error Disconnect Recover (EDR) support for ACPI so firmware can report devices disconnected and try to recover when hitting an error.

- The peer-to-peer DMA support now whitelists Intel Skylake E root ports B/C/D.

- PCIe ASPM fixes.

- Better detection/reporting of 32 GT/s link speed.

- ACS quirks added for Zhaoxin x86 devices.

- Support for the Mobiveil GPEX Gen4 host.

- Support for Microsoft Hyper-V PCI protocol v1.3.

More details on the PCI changes via kernel pull request.
