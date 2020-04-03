The PCI subsystem changes were sent out today for the ongoing Linux 5.7 kernel merge window.
The PCI highlights for the Linux 5.7 kernel include:
- Error Disconnect Recover (EDR) support for ACPI so firmware can report devices disconnected and try to recover when hitting an error.
- The peer-to-peer DMA support now whitelists Intel Skylake E root ports B/C/D.
- PCIe ASPM fixes.
- Better detection/reporting of 32 GT/s link speed.
- ACS quirks added for Zhaoxin x86 devices.
- Support for the Mobiveil GPEX Gen4 host.
- Support for Microsoft Hyper-V PCI protocol v1.3.
More details on the PCI changes via kernel pull request.
