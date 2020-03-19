MHI: Linux 5.7 Getting A New Bus From Qualcomm
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 March 2020 at 09:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Linux 5.7 will support the MHI protocol developed by Qualcomm as part of the new kernel bus being introduced.

Greg Kroah-Hartman has queued the MHI bus code into the char-misc's "-next" Git branch ahead of the Linux 5.7 merge window opening up around the start of April.

MHI is short for the Modem Host Interface and is a communication protocol started by Qualcomm for host processors to control and communicate with modems via a peripheral bus or shared memory. While started by Qualcomm, Linaro engineers assisted in getting the MHI bus code ready for upstreaming to the mainline Linux kernel.

MHI can be used for cellular modems and WiFi chipsets among other possible use-cases with its extensible design. This documentation commit has more details on MHI for those interested.


As of this morning, the MHI bus introduction is now queued and waiting for the Linux 5.7 cycle to begin.
