Linux 5.7 Positioned To Retire ARM 32-bit KVM Virtualization Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 16 March 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
The upcoming Linux 5.7 kernel is preparing to bid farewell to KVM virtualization support on 32-bit ARM architectures.

We've known this execution date was coming for a while and with this next kernel release they are set to drop 32-bit ARM support for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine. But dropping of this support is unlikely to be missed: 32-bit ARM never took off in the cloud with the lack of any ARM server platform at the time being widely deployed for a number of reasons. The few ARM server setups where KVM at one time or another was used have since transitioned to newer and much more powerful 64-bit ARM platforms, such as within build farms. In any recent times, the 32-bit ARM KVM support perhaps was only used by anyone tinkering with it on an aging ARM SBC but without any serious use-case for 32-bit ARM KVM.

As a final blow to the 32-bit KVM ARM prospects is Calxeda ARM server support being retired for that former 32-bit ARM server provider that went out of business six years ago.


So now ahead of the Linux 5.7 merge window coming up in a few weeks, pending is kvm-arm/goodbye that clears out all of the 32-bit KVM host support.
Add A Comment
Related News
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
Marvell Announces New OCTEON TX2 + OCTEON Fusion CPUs
Linux Looking To Sunset The Calxeda ARM Server Support
Arm's ASTC Encoder Replaces Its Restrictive EULA With Apache 2.0 License
Arm Has Many Changes On Tap For Linux 5.6 From Spectre/Meltdown Bits To New RNG
Marvell Is Plumbing Octeon TX2 Support Into The GCC Compiler
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver
Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
LoadLibrary: Support For Loading Windows DLLs On Linux
The New Compiler Features Of LLVM 10.0 / Clang 10.0
GNOME Shell + Mutter 3.36 Released Following Last Minute Fixes