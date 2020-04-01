Linux 5.7 Graphics Driver Updates Enable Tiger Lake By Default, OLED Backlight Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 April 2020 at 06:23 AM EDT.
The Linux 5.7 Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) updates have been submitted as the kernel graphics driver changes for this next kernel feature release. As usual, there is a lot of work especially on the Intel and AMD Radeon side while nothing was queued for the open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) driver.

Highlights of the feature changes for the DRM / graphics driver work for Linux 5.7 on the Intel side includes:

- Intel Gen12 / Tiger Lake graphics now enabled by default with it deemed stable enough to no longer hide behind a kernel module parameter.

- New Intel GPU engine properties being exposed over sysfs.

- The iGPU Leak security mitigation for older Gen7 hardware.

- More workarounds for Gen11 Ice Lake and Elkhart Lake.

- A stability fix going back to Bay Trail and Haswell hardware.

Meanwhile on the AMD Radeon "AMDGPU" side the highlights include:

- Prepping for Heterogeneous Memory Management (HMM) support.

- HDR/OLED panel support.

- Continued work on HDCP content protection.

- Navi and Renoir fixes.

- Support for handling USB-C power delivery f irmware updates.

- Using BACO (Bus Active, Chip Off) for handling run-time power management duties.

- Various other fixes.

- Run-time power management support for the AMDKFD compute driver.

Other graphics driver work in Linux 5.7 includes:

- Shader Model 5 support for being able to support OpenGL 4 with VMware guest VMs.

- The new TIDSS driver.

- Various fixes to the smaller DRM drivers like Lima, Etnaviv, MSM, and others.

- To be sent in as a separate pull request shortly is the TTM huge page tables support.

Sadly no Nouveau changes were sent in as part of this pull request. The complete list of DRM changes for the Linux 5.7 kernel merge window can be found here.
