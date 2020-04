We are now one week through the two week long Linux 5.7 kernel merge window where new/improved functionality is introduced. Here is a look at the changes so far for Linux 5.7.If you are behind on your Phoronix reading, among the work we've noted so far during week one of the Linux 5.7 merge window includes: The new Microsoft exFAT file-system driver has replaced the earlier staging exFAT driver. Intel Tiger Lake graphics are enabled by default and other DRM graphics driver updates. Support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and also part of the ARM updates is initial support for the PineTab, Phine Phone, and the PineBook Pro.