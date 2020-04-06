Linux 5.7 Changes So Far: New exFAT Driver, Tiger Lake Graphics By Default, Apple Fast Charge, Etc
We are now one week through the two week long Linux 5.7 kernel merge window where new/improved functionality is introduced. Here is a look at the changes so far for Linux 5.7.

If you are behind on your Phoronix reading, among the work we've noted so far during week one of the Linux 5.7 merge window includes:

- The new Microsoft exFAT file-system driver has replaced the earlier staging exFAT driver.

- Intel Tiger Lake graphics are enabled by default and other DRM graphics driver updates.

- DRM TTM hugepage support.

- Apple USB fast charge support.

- The new FSINFO system call.

- Support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and also part of the ARM updates is initial support for the PineTab, Phine Phone, and the PineBook Pro.

- Perf additions for AMD Zen 3 and Intel Tiger Lake.

- Intel SpeedSelect Technology updates.

- Split lock detection support.

- In-kernel pointer authentication for capable 64-bit ARM systems.

- Secure/Protected KVM guest VM support on IBM s390 and POWER architectures.

- Loongson CPU support improvements.

- The C-SKY CPUs have a speculative execution fix.

- Many scheduler additions including thermal pressure tracking, NUMA scheduling improvements, and frequency invariance handling for select Intel CPUs.

- Support for a unified/user-space-access-intended accelerator framework initially wired up for the crypto area.

- PCI Error Disconnect Recover support along with expanded peer-to-peer DMA support for some Skylake platforms.

- The new Glorious mouse driver.

- A lot of new sound hardware support.

- XFS working towards online fsck repair support.

- Work towards making exec() less deadlock prone.

- Support for spawning a process in a different cgroup from its parent.

- The new MHI bus for Qualcomm platforms.

- Performance improvements for /dev/random.

- SELinux performance improvements and other changes.

- Qualcomm IPA support in Linux networking along with support for the Intel E823 hardware within their ICE driver and other Intel wired/wireless networking additions.

- The Meson media driver has expanded decode capabilities.

- A tiny power button driver within the power management code.

- EFI boot improvements.

- Btrfs file-system updates.

- IO_uring improvements.

- Cleanups to the staging area.

Additional changes are still expected this week. Linux 5.7-rc1 should be out next Sunday to mark the closure of this feature merge period followed by weekly release candidates until Linux 5.7 will be ready to ship around early June.
