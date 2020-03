Red Hat's David Howells has sent in pull requests introducing the new fsinfo() system call and mount/superblock notifications and as part of that a general notification mechanism for the kernel.This stems from work Howells has been pursuing for the past several months for exposing more file-system information and mount notifications . The fsinfo() system call exposes more file-system / VFS information like file-system UUIDs, capabilities, mount attributes, and other possible bits. With the fsinfo() pull request are also implementations for EXT4 and NFS.The fsinfo() system call also addresses issues in user-space reading /proc/mounts and similar interfaces currently. See this pull request for more details.Sent in following that was general notification queue and key notifications . That in turn was done for supporting mount and superblock notifications . This side of the work allows for notifications around file-system mounting/unmounting, superblock changes like going read-only, quota overruns, I/O errors, and other important events.So assuming Linus Torvalds has no issues with these additions, the fsinfo() system call and mount notifications will be part of the in-development Linux 5.7 kernel.