Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 April 2020 at 03:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Besides those systems now seeing Schedutil by default as the CPU frequency scaling governor and some Radeon gaming performance gains to note, the performance of Linux 5.7 in our testing thus far has largely been on track with Linux 5.6 stable.

Linux 5.7 brings many new features while the performance overall is largely similar to that of Linux 5.6 sans any hardware-specific work.

Here are some benchmarks between Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 stable vs. Linux 5.7 Git at the end of the merge window. The results aren't incredibly noteworthy and thus the delay in getting around to posting them. All tests were done off the same Intel Core i9 10980XE Cascadelake-X workstation.





In some of the IO_uring storage benchmarks there were slight gains to note off the NVMe solid-state storage.













In a few tests there were some slight changes in performance on this Core i9 workstation, but overall the performance was flat on Linux 5.7 -- which isn't necessarily bad, at least no jarring regressions so far.

324 benchmarks were run for this round of testing on the Intel i9-10980XE rig.

The geometric mean of all those results put the outcome as basically unchanged on Linux 5.7 compared to prior kernels, but at least there are a number of new features coming for this kernel debuting as stable around early June.

Benchmarking of Linux 5.7 on other systems to continue in looking for any outliers.
Add A Comment
Related News
Virginia Tech's "Popcorn Linux" For Distributed Thread Execution Seeking Feedback, Possible Upstreaming
Kolivas Takes Break From Designing COVID-19 Equipment To Release Linux 5.6-ck1 + MuQSS
Linux 5.7-rc3 Kernel Released: "In A World Gone Mad, The Kernel Looks Almost Boringly Regular"
Facebook Posts Latest Memory Controller Patches With Up To 45% Better Slab Utilization
Dell XPS 7390 Intel Ice Lake Performance Hit Hard By A Linux Kernel Regression
Linux 5.7-rc2 Released With Support For Accommodating Larger AMD CPU Microcode Files
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
GNU Shepherd 0.8 Released As An Alternative To Systemd
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
NVIDIA Announces MONAI Open-Source AI Project
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3 3100 + Ryzen 3 3300X Processors
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Now Available For Download