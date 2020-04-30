Besides those systems now seeing Schedutil by default as the CPU frequency scaling governor and some Radeon gaming performance gains to note, the performance of Linux 5.7 in our testing thus far has largely been on track with Linux 5.6 stable.
Linux 5.7 brings many new features while the performance overall is largely similar to that of Linux 5.6 sans any hardware-specific work.
Here are some benchmarks between Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 stable vs. Linux 5.7 Git at the end of the merge window. The results aren't incredibly noteworthy and thus the delay in getting around to posting them. All tests were done off the same Intel Core i9 10980XE Cascadelake-X workstation.
In some of the IO_uring storage benchmarks there were slight gains to note off the NVMe solid-state storage.
In a few tests there were some slight changes in performance on this Core i9 workstation, but overall the performance was flat on Linux 5.7 -- which isn't necessarily bad, at least no jarring regressions so far.
324 benchmarks were run for this round of testing on the Intel i9-10980XE rig.
The geometric mean of all those results put the outcome as basically unchanged on Linux 5.7 compared to prior kernels, but at least there are a number of new features coming for this kernel debuting as stable around early June.
Benchmarking of Linux 5.7 on other systems to continue in looking for any outliers.
Add A Comment