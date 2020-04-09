The Ceph open-source distributed storage platform is seeing some nice performance-related work to its kernel component in the Linux 5.7 kernel.
Highlights of Ceph for Linux 5.7 include:
- Support for async create and unlink when using the nowsync mount option. This allows for creates and unlinks to be satisfied locally without waiting on the metadata servers. The pull request notes this will really help metadata heavy workloads like Tar and Rsync running off Ceph.
- Support for multiple BLK-MQ queues for Ceph's RADOS Block Device (RBD). The driver has been using the BLK-MQ interface for a while but not actually multiple queues until now with having a queue per-CPU.
- A change to not hold onto caps that aren't actually needed.
These improvements and more can be found as part of the Ceph changes for Linux 5.7, which should be released as stable in early June.
