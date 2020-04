SUSE's David Sterba sent in the Btrfs file-system updates this week for the Linux 5.7 kernel.Some of the highlights for the feature-rich Btrfs file-system in Linux 5.7 consist of:- Speed-up of extent back reference resolution with an example test going "down from a hour to minutes."- Preparation for zoned device support - An updated ioctl to delete sub-volumes.- A leak detector for tree root structures.- A per-inode file extent tree for in-memory tracking of contiguous extent ranges.- Various fixes and other improvements.The complete list of Btrfs changes for this cycle can be found via this pull request that is now part of mainline Git.