Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 2 April 2020 at 08:46 AM EDT. 4 Comments
SUSE's David Sterba sent in the Btrfs file-system updates this week for the Linux 5.7 kernel.

Some of the highlights for the feature-rich Btrfs file-system in Linux 5.7 consist of:

- Speed-up of extent back reference resolution with an example test going "down from a hour to minutes."

- Preparation for zoned device support.

- An updated ioctl to delete sub-volumes.

- A leak detector for tree root structures.

- A per-inode file extent tree for in-memory tracking of contiguous extent ranges.

- Various fixes and other improvements.

The complete list of Btrfs changes for this cycle can be found via this pull request that is now part of mainline Git.
