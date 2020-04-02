SUSE's David Sterba sent in the Btrfs file-system updates this week for the Linux 5.7 kernel.
Some of the highlights for the feature-rich Btrfs file-system in Linux 5.7 consist of:
- Speed-up of extent back reference resolution with an example test going "down from a hour to minutes."
- Preparation for zoned device support.
- An updated ioctl to delete sub-volumes.
- A leak detector for tree root structures.
- A per-inode file extent tree for in-memory tracking of contiguous extent ranges.
- Various fixes and other improvements.
The complete list of Btrfs changes for this cycle can be found via this pull request that is now part of mainline Git.
4 Comments