XFS Working Towards Online Repair, Many Underlying Improvements
5 April 2020
While XFS dates back to the 90's and has been in the Linux kernel for nearly two decades, this proven file-system continues aging gracefully and continuing to see more improvements. With Linux 5.7 is another step forward for XFS.

With Linux 5.7 the XFS file-system has seen a number of underlying improvements as they work towards online file-system checking (fsck) capabilities. The online repair for XFS won't be ready for Linux 5.7 but a future kernel and they are getting the necessary changes introduced as they are finished.

XFS this cycle is seeing a variety of code clean-ups, improved metadata validation, fixing several different bugs, and other refactoring. The first batch of XFS changes for Linux 5.7 can be found via this pull request that was already honored. A second batch of changes is anticipated for XFS in the week ahead.
