Basically a half-week after Linux 5.6 shipped as stable, we are up to the second point release of it.
Linux 5.6.1 shipped on Wednesday morning as the first point release. That fixed some bugs in the media code, adding the ASUS USB-N10 Nano B1 to the rtl8188eu driver, adding a Comet Lake H PCI ID to the AHCI driver, adding some USB serial IDs, and a few other random fixes.
Less than 24 hours later, Linux 5.6.2 is now shipping. Linux 5.6.2 has just a few fixes to the VT code but making it notable is carrying the mac80211 fix for fixing the broken Intel "IWLWIFI" wireless driver in Linux 5.6. That patch missed getting picked up by Linux 5.6.1 but is now there in 5.6.2.
So if you were waiting to upgrade to the new kernel series to enjoy all the new kernel features, Linux 5.6.2 has working Intel IWLWIFI support once more.
