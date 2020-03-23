Linux 5.6-rc7 Released - Looking Like A Calm Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 March 2020 at 05:53 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds commented that while Linux 5.6-rc7 may be going through strange times, the Linux 5.6 kernel development is looking normal.

For Linux 5.6-rc7 the weekly release candidate is in good shape with just the usual driver churn along with some VM fixes and architecture updates. There are also TurboStat updates for Intel's tool this week that includes supporting Comet Lake, Tiger Lake, Ice Lake server, Jasper Lake, and Elkart Lake. But overall it's a pretty small release for this late stage RC.

Linus wrote in the announcement, "Nothing really stands out, it's all pretty small. I'm going to be optimistic, and say that it's because we're nicely on track for a normal calm release, but obviously it may be partly because everybody is distracted by virus worries. But I haven't seen anything that looks hugely worrisome on the kernel side."

See our Linux 5.6 feature overview to learn about all of the big changes of this forthcoming kernel release that should be out in the next week or two.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.7 To Improve Spreading Of Utilization, Other Scheduler Work
MHI: Linux 5.7 Getting A New Bus From Qualcomm
GrSecurity Linux Kernel To Focus More On Performance This Year
Zstd Compressed Linux Kernel Images Proposed Once More
Linux 5.6-rc6 Released With The Kernel Coming In At Just The Right Size
Linux CFS Improvement Forthcoming To Help With Faster Spreading Of CPU Utilization
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Even Apple Is Interested In Migrating Their C Code To Rust
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
Is Clear Linux Just A Toy Distribution By Intel?
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
Microsoft Announces "DirectX 12 Ultimate"
Former Linux Developer Hans Reiser To Remain Locked Up
Linux Developers Discuss Flushing L1 Cache On Context Switches In Light Of Vulnerabilities