Linus Torvalds commented that while Linux 5.6-rc7 may be going through strange times, the Linux 5.6 kernel development is looking normal.
For Linux 5.6-rc7 the weekly release candidate is in good shape with just the usual driver churn along with some VM fixes and architecture updates. There are also TurboStat updates for Intel's tool this week that includes supporting Comet Lake, Tiger Lake, Ice Lake server, Jasper Lake, and Elkart Lake. But overall it's a pretty small release for this late stage RC.
Linus wrote in the announcement, "Nothing really stands out, it's all pretty small. I'm going to be optimistic, and say that it's because we're nicely on track for a normal calm release, but obviously it may be partly because everybody is distracted by virus worries. But I haven't seen anything that looks hugely worrisome on the kernel side."
See our Linux 5.6 feature overview to learn about all of the big changes of this forthcoming kernel release that should be out in the next week or two.
