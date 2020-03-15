Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.6-rc6 and the code metrics are looking good for this stage of the kernel cycle.
Linus noted all the stats look like they usually should for the sixth weekly release candidate. Around 60% of the changes this week were regression/fixing on the driver side while the remainder were tooling/perf subsystem, arch updates, and other areas. The overall Git commit count for the week is also on target.
So if this keeps up, Linux 5.6 could be releasing on time at the end of March as opposed to getting pulled out a week or more by extra release candidates.
See our Linux 5.6 feature overview to learn about all of the changes in this spring 2020 Linux kernel update.
