Linux 5.6-rc5 Kernel Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 March 2020 at 09:23 PM EDT.
Linus Torvalds has unveiled the fifth weekly release candidate to the forthcoming Linux 5.6 kernel.

Linux 5.6 is a very exciting release as outlined in our Linux 5.6 feature overview from new hardware support, WireGuard was merged, initial USB4 support, Year 2038 work getting into good shape, many AMD improvements, and other activity as outlined in the aforelinked article. For as much exciting work as there is in Linux 5.6, so far it seems to be panning out well.

Linux creator Linus Torvalds commented of 5.6-rc5, "everything looks mostly fine. I say "mostly", because while nothing in particular looks worrisome, this rc5 is bigger than I'd have liked. In fact, it's not only bigger than rc4 was, but it's bigger than we historically are at this point. That's never a great sign, but who knows, it might be just timing. The previous rc was smaller than usual, so it might have been just pent-up patches from that. I won't really start worrying unless the trend continues for next week too..."

More than likely Linux 5.6 stable will be released in the next three or four weeks followed by the start of the Linux 5.7 cycle.
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

