Linux 5.6-rc3 Released As A "Fairly Normal" Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 February 2020 at 08:45 PM EST.
Linus Torvalds is out today with the Linux 5.6-rc3 kernel as the latest weekly release candidate for Linux 5.6 that will be releasing as stable approximately in one month's time.

Torvalds characterized Linux 5.6-rc3 as a "fairly normal" release for this third release candidate stage. In the past there's been both bigger and smaller RC3 releases but overall at this stage is looking like a good release. Around 55% of the changes merged over the past week were driver related.

While post-RC1 is usually just about bug/regression fixing, Linux 5.6-rc3 does bring late feature additions for China's C-SKY CPU architecture that missed the merge window at the start of the month.

Torvalds' brief 5.6-rc3 message can be read on lore.kernel.org.

See our Linux 5.6 feature overview to learn about all of the changes in store for this next kernel installment that easily makes it one of the most exciting kernel updates in a long while.
