Linus Torvalds has just tagged Linux 5.6-rc1 as the first test kernel of the forthcoming Linux 5.6. This is going to be a jam-packed big update debuting as stable at the end of March or early April.
Linux 5.6 has a bit of everything across the spectrum from WireGuard to USB4 to a lot of new hardware support to the new Zonefs file-system to security enhancements and a whole lot in between. See our original and extensive Linux 5.6 feature overview to learn all about what is coming with this new kernel.
Though on a commit count basis, Linux 5.6-rc1 is on a smaller side: basically the commits being more meaningful/impactful this time around, it seems. His brief release commentary can be found via lore.kernel.org.
Onward to firing up Linux 5.6-rc1 kernel benchmarks.
