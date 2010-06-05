Staging Changes Lighten The Linux 5.6 Kernel By More Than Thirty Thousand Lines
With Linux 5.6 the staging area has seen new functionality but thanks to removing old code it ends up removing a fair number of lines of code from the kernel.

The Linux 5.6 staging pull is adding just under eight thousand lines of code but deleting 40,990 lines. The lightening the kernel by 30k+ lines of code comes from dropping some old Cavium Octeon drivers, dropping a number of old ISDN components, and other clean-ups.

Adding to the kernel this cycle meanwhile are new IIO drivers, continued wilc1000 improvements, improving the WFX WiFi driver added to Linux 5.5, more rtl8188eu improvements, and other driver activity.

The Microsoft exFAT driver is still part of the Linux 5.6 staging area. There has been a much improved exFAT driver from Samsung under development but at least via this pull request there are no major improvements to the existing exFAT driver nor its replacement by this newer code-base.

The complete list of Linux 5.6 staging changes via Greg's pull.
