Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai of SUSE today sent in all of the sound driver updates for this next version of the Linux kernel.
On the sound front with Linux 5.6 includes:
- The ALSA ABI is now compliant against the Year 2038 problem, which comes after various ioctls have been extended and other special-case handling.
- New sound driver support of Ingenic JZ4770, Mediatek MT6660 speaker amp, Qualcomm WCD934x and WSA881x, and Realtek RT700, RT711, RT715, RT1011, RT1015 and RT1308 chipsets.
- Finally supporting the RT5650 codec found on some Intel Broadwell systems.
- The common HDMI audio driver is now used by default for Intel Sound Open Firmware.
- A da7219_max98373 machine driver for Sound Open Firmware that appears to be used with Intel Jasper Lake hardware.
- Docking station support for the Lenovo ThinkPad T420s.
More details in this PR.
1 Comment