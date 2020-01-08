Linux 5.6 Seeing Random Changes, New "Insecure" Option With GRND_INSECURE
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 8 January 2020 at 07:38 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
The recent work by longtime kernel developer Andy Lutomirski on improving Linux's random APIs and introducing a new "GRND_INSECURE" option is now queued into the random dev queue ahead of the Linux 5.6 cycle.

These changes to the random number generation add a new GRND_INSECURE flag for getentropy() and removes the blocking pool (though /dev/random can still block after the system has booted). These changes provide for some code cleanups and GRND_INSECURE allows returning potentially "insecure" random data.

Depending upon the system state, GRND_INSECURE output may not meet the standards for being cryptographically random but is enough for the kernel providing the best random output it can when requested. GRND_INSECURE is sufficient for "best-effort non-cryptographic bytes" when users may not necessarily need strong random output.

The patch series deletes a lot of code associated with the random blocking pool now that it's removed. These random changes were queued overnight into Ted's random.git dev branch making it material for the upcoming Linux 5.6 cycle should no issues come up with these changes -- it's not anticipated that these low-level changes should break any existing programs.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.6 Is Going To Be A Prominent Kernel With Features From USB4 To WireGuard
Linux 5.5-rc5 Released With "Fixes All Over" + A Big Performance Regression Fix
Linux 5.5 Lands Fix For The AppArmor Performance Regression
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel Code of Conduct Committee Begins Offering Regular Reports
More Improvements Queued For The Smaller DRM Drivers In Linux 5.6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork