Linux power management subsystem maintainer Rafael Wysocki is punctual as always in sending in his feature pull requests for the new merge window.
This time around the ACPI and power management updates for Linux 5.6 include items like:
- Support for Tiger Lake Mobile and Jasper Lake within the Intel Runtime Average Power Limiting (RAPL) power-capping driver.
- Support for Core Power Reduction within the Adaptive Voltage Scaling subsystem.
- The NXP i.MX8MP is now supported by the iMX-CPUFreq-DT driver.
- Adding Intel Tiger Lake ACPI device IDs to the various ACPI code pieces as well as int340x_thermal and intel-hid drivers.
- The ACPI fan driver now creates sysfs attributes for exposing power state information for fans.
- ACPI backlight quirks for the Lenovo E41-25/45 and MSI MS-7721.
- A quirk for the Razer Blade Stealth 13 late 2019 lid switch in the ACPI button driver.
There sadly isn't anything new to report on for the "Schedutil" governor nor AMD CPPC support: for more background on that see Eventually "Schedutil" Could Replace Linux's Existing CPU Scaling Governors. Also no major changes on the Intel P-State driver this round.
More details via the power management pull request and the ACPI pull.
