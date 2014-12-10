Linux 5.6 Flipping On GPU Reset Support For AMD Renoir + Radeon Navi
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 February 2020 at 06:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Last week the main set of kernel graphics driver improvements were merged while today is an interesting secondary batch of changes for the in-development Linux 5.6 kernel.

Most notable in our opinion on this secondary batch of Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver updates is enabling GPU reset support for forthcoming AMD Renoir APUs and also Navi GPUs. AMDGPU GPU reset recovery has been a bit challenging for some generations of AMD GPUs with the Linux driver and the Navi support is rather belated (the GPU reset recovery for Navi 10/12/14 turns out it should have been working fine for a while already but only now is getting flipped on), but at least Navi and Renoir are here today. This GPU reset recovery support should ideally improve the experience should the graphics processor hit into a hang and needs to be reset without rebooting the entire system.

This second batch of Linux 5.6 AMDGPU changes also includes more fixes for Arcturus, GDDR6 video memory training fixes, various display fixes, a Coreboot workaround for Kaveri and Kabini systems, Navi overclocking fixes, and other changes.

This DRM pull request also has some fixes on the open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) driver side for Volta and Turing mode-setting.

The complete list of these changes via this pull request. The Linux 5.6 merge window is ending on Sunday so it's a last call for new functionality looking to land in this kernel that should debut as stable around April.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.6 Continues Work On Intel VT-d Nested Mode Support
The Linux Kernel Will Be Able To Detect Split-Locks To Then Warn Or Kill Offending Apps
Linux 5.5-ck1 Released With Latest MuQSS Scheduler
/dev/random Is More Like /dev/urandom With Linux 5.6
Char/Misc Updates For Linux 5.6 Bring New Qualcomm Drivers, Intel Code Updates
pidfd_getfd Lands In Linux 5.6 With Use-Cases From LXD To Web Browsers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd-Homed Merged As A Fundamental Change To Linux Home Directories
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Linux 5.6 Is The First Kernel For 32-Bit Systems Ready To Run Past Year 2038
Nouveau Still Pushing Forward In 2020 Thanks To Red Hat But Community Developers Leaving
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems