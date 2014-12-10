Last week the main set of kernel graphics driver improvements were merged while today is an interesting secondary batch of changes for the in-development Linux 5.6 kernel.
Most notable in our opinion on this secondary batch of Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver updates is enabling GPU reset support for forthcoming AMD Renoir APUs and also Navi GPUs. AMDGPU GPU reset recovery has been a bit challenging for some generations of AMD GPUs with the Linux driver and the Navi support is rather belated (the GPU reset recovery for Navi 10/12/14 turns out it should have been working fine for a while already but only now is getting flipped on), but at least Navi and Renoir are here today. This GPU reset recovery support should ideally improve the experience should the graphics processor hit into a hang and needs to be reset without rebooting the entire system.
This second batch of Linux 5.6 AMDGPU changes also includes more fixes for Arcturus, GDDR6 video memory training fixes, various display fixes, a Coreboot workaround for Kaveri and Kabini systems, Navi overclocking fixes, and other changes.
This DRM pull request also has some fixes on the open-source NVIDIA (Nouveau) driver side for Volta and Turing mode-setting.
The complete list of these changes via this pull request. The Linux 5.6 merge window is ending on Sunday so it's a last call for new functionality looking to land in this kernel that should debut as stable around April.
Add A Comment