The Linux 5.6 media driver updates have landed in the kernel.
Happening in the media subsystem this round include:
- A new driver for the Rockchip MIPI Synopsys DPHY RX0 driver.
- In turn with the previous driver, the new "rkisp" driver is added. This driver is for the Image Signal Processing (ISP) unit and is already used in user-space by the likes of libcamera. This ISP module is found in SoCs like the Rockchip RK3399.
- Year 2038 fixes to the V4L2 API while maintaining backwards compatibility.
- Clang-specific compiler warnings were fixed.
- Support for the Amlogic SM1 SoC family within the Meson VDEC driver.
- Other code improvements.
All the details within the Git merge.
