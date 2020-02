The Linux 5.6 media driver updates have landed in the kernel.Happening in the media subsystem this round include:- A new driver for the Rockchip MIPI Synopsys DPHY RX0 driver.- In turn with the previous driver, the new "rkisp" driver is added. This driver is for the Image Signal Processing (ISP) unit and is already used in user-space by the likes of libcamera. This ISP module is found in SoCs like the Rockchip RK3399.- Year 2038 fixes to the V4L2 API while maintaining backwards compatibility.- Clang-specific compiler warnings were fixed.- Support for the Amlogic SM1 SoC family within the Meson VDEC driver.- Other code improvements.All the details within the Git merge