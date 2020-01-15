Linux 5.6 Media Updates Bring Improvements For Rockchip Users
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 1 February 2020 at 12:04 PM EST. Add A Comment
The Linux 5.6 media driver updates have landed in the kernel.

Happening in the media subsystem this round include:

- A new driver for the Rockchip MIPI Synopsys DPHY RX0 driver.

- In turn with the previous driver, the new "rkisp" driver is added. This driver is for the Image Signal Processing (ISP) unit and is already used in user-space by the likes of libcamera. This ISP module is found in SoCs like the Rockchip RK3399.

- Year 2038 fixes to the V4L2 API while maintaining backwards compatibility.

- Clang-specific compiler warnings were fixed.

- Support for the Amlogic SM1 SoC family within the Meson VDEC driver.

- Other code improvements.

All the details within the Git merge.
