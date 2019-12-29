Power Management Improvements Could Benefit Intel Server Performance In Linux 5.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 31 December 2019 at 02:37 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Some Intel server platforms could see better performance with the Linux 5.6 kernel cycle.

Intel's Rafael Wysocki who also serves as the Linux kernel's power management subsystem maintainer has been queuing some patches recently in working on ACPI _CST support around the Intel-Idle driver. With the final patch for using ACPI _CST on server systems with the Intel-Idle driver, Rafael explained:
In many cases, especially on server systems, it is desirable to avoid enabling C-states that have been disabled in the platform firmware (BIOS) setup, except for C1E.

As a rule, the C-states disabled this way are not listed by ACPI _CST, so if that is used by intel_idle along with the specific table of C-states that it has for the given processor, the C-states disabled through the platform firmware will not be enabled by default by intel_idle.

This updated behavior applies for server platforms back to Nehalem and each generation there after as part of the server or X-Series.

With this updated intel_idle driver behavior, Intel's own monitoring is showing around a 12.6% improvement for FS-Mark that is a file-system benchmark but the CPU performance plays an important role too. It will be interesting to see how this Intel server power management behavioral change affects other workloads as well, which we'll begin benchmarking shortly.

The Linux 5.6 merge window should be open around the end of January or early February. Until then the Linux power management work for Intel and other hardware will continue queuing as usual within linux-pm.git's linux-next.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Continues Prepping ACPI Error Disconnect Recover Support For The Linux Kernel
Intel Gallium3D Driver Performance Is Looking Good With The Core i9 9900KS
Intel Tiger Lake + Jasper Lake Power Management Support Prepped For Linux 5.6
Intel Sends Out A Big Christmas Update Of Graphics Driver Changes Aiming For Linux 5.6
LLVM Clang Achieves ~96% The Performance Of GCC On Intel Ice Lake
Intel SVT-AV1 0.8 AV1 Video Encoding Benchmarks
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
Western Digital Has Been Developing A New Linux File-System: Zonefs
After 3,600 Original Articles This Year On Linux/Open-Source, Let's Have A Holiday Special
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD
NVIDIA Releases 340.108 Linux Driver Providing Updated Legacy Support For GeForce 8 / 9
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
FreeBSD Along With The Other BSDs Had A Pretty Good Run This Decade
Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion