The IOMMU changes have been sent in for the ongoing Linux 5.6 kernel merge window.
On the Intel front with the IOMMU driver changes are prep patches for Intel VT-d nested mode support. The changes also allow for toggling VT-d Scalable Mode via a new Kconfig switch INTEL_IOMMU_SCALABLE_MODE_DEFAULT_ON though this is just in regards to the default kernel behavior and can Scalable Mode with VT-d 3.0 can still be forced on at run-time with the intel_iommu=sm_on kernel option.
Besides the IOMMU VT-d work on nested mode support, there are also AMD IOMMU changes. The AMD changes for this kernel version amount to code clean-ups and refining their x2APIC detection.
There are also numerous ARM changes this time around, all of which are laid out via this pull request.
Add A Comment