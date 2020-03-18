IO_uring Is Maturing Well On Linux For Faster & More Flexible I/O - Benchmarks On Linux 5.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 March 2020 at 03:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Since its introduction in Linux 5.1, IO_uring has been coming together quite nicely and getting better with each new kernel release. IO_uring is the effort for delivering faster and more efficient I/O by avoiding excess copies and other efficiency improvements over the existing Linux AIO code. Here are some comparison benchmarks off Linux 5.6 Git.

IO_uring has been maturing well with each new kernel release for new features, fixes, and further optimizations. Linux 5.6 seems to be in very good shape for IO_uring and we should see more adoption of this new Linux kernel interface this year. Particularly once Ubuntu 20.04 LTS ships with being a major long-term support release on a now-supported kernel that will hopefully spur the adoption. But there's been work by RocksDB and other projects in exploring IO_uring for faster I/O potential.

Those behind on their IO_uring reading can see the likes of the whitepaper and for a more convenient overview the slide deck above.

Around the time of Linux 5.6 going stable I should hopefully have the time for a broader set of IO_uring benchmarks on a diverse set of hardware, but for now here are some numbers I am seeing on a NVMe SSD in comparing FIO with IO_uring versus the Linux AIO code-path.









Certainly looking forward to seeing more real-world programs make use of IO_uring as the year progresses.
1 Comment
Related News
The Staging exFAT Driver Set To Be Nuked In Linux 5.7, Thanks To Samsung's New Driver
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Samba 4.12 Released With Performance Improvements, IO_uring Support
Reiser5 Spun Up For The Linux 5.5.5 Kernel
Linux's FSCRYPT Working On Encryption + Case-Insensitive Support
Red Hat Volleys New Patches For Exposing More File-System Info + Mount Notifications
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
WSL2 Reaching General Availability In Windows 10 v2004
AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver
Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
LoadLibrary: Support For Loading Windows DLLs On Linux
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
Fwupd+LVFS Begins Rolling Out Firmware Update Support For NVMe SSDs
GNOME 3.36 Released With Latest Wayland Improvements, Parental Controls, New Lock Screen