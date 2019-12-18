More Logitech Device Additions + Refinements Coming With Linux 5.6
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 December 2019 at 12:01 AM EST.
HARDWARE --
While there still is at least a full month to go before seeing the Linux 5.5 stable release and that marking the opening of the Linux 5.6 merge window, already a fair amount of HID subsystem work is queuing in its "-next" tree ahead of the first full kernel cycle of 2020.

In recent kernel cycles we've seen a fair amount of work on Logitech input devices from a new keyboard driver in Linux 5.5 to a lot of additions around supporting their newer wireless devices. With Linux 5.6, that Logitech work is continuing. Sadly, however, it's still not from Logitech themselves but the community -- independent contributors and the likes of Red Hat who continue with their great community / reverse-engineered support.

Outside of the Logitech additions, there is also other HID-next material building up:

- Support for reading the battery voltage on newer Logitech wireless devices, due to a difference in handling from the older devices.

- Support for the Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse with the Logitech Unifying Receiver and Bluetooth LE, just needed new devicce IDs added.

- The Wacom HID driver now supporting a newer revision of the MobileStudio Pro.

- Adding Comet Lake H to the Intel-ISH-HID driver.

The queue can be monitored here.
