Linux 5.6 Graphics Changes Bring Open-Source NVIDIA Turing, AMD Pollock Enablement
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 30 January 2020 at 07:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
The Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel driver updates were sent in today for Linux 5.6 with plenty of fun features in tow.

Highlights of the open-source kernel graphics driver changes for Linux 5.6 consist of:

- Nouveau Turing GeForce RTX 2000 series support albeit required on binary firmware images not yet published by NVIDIA. Beyond that, still no re-clocking support so the performance is quite slow. TU10x GPUs are supported and not yet TU11x.

- Intel has continued improvements for Gen11 Ice Lake graphics as well as a lot of work for Gen12 Tiger Lake graphics bring-up. There is also Coffee Lake HDCP 2.2 support and various other changes.

- DMCUB support for Renoir, among other Renoir improvements.

- Initial AMD Pollock support.

- BACO power-savings support for Arcturus and this Bus-Active Chip Off support is also for run-time power management savings. GFXOFF support for Navi 10.

- AMDGPU HDCP 2.x support built off the earlier HDCP support.

- The bits for Vulkan Timeline Semaphore support with Vulkan 1.2 is now added to the synchronization object primitives.

- DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport Display Stream Compression (DP MST DSC).

- DMA-BUF HEAPS support.

- The Freedreno MSM DRM driver now has Adreno 618 support.

The complete list of changes via the PR.
