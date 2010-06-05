The Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel driver updates were sent in today for Linux 5.6 with plenty of fun features in tow.
Highlights of the open-source kernel graphics driver changes for Linux 5.6 consist of:
- Nouveau Turing GeForce RTX 2000 series support albeit required on binary firmware images not yet published by NVIDIA. Beyond that, still no re-clocking support so the performance is quite slow. TU10x GPUs are supported and not yet TU11x.
- Intel has continued improvements for Gen11 Ice Lake graphics as well as a lot of work for Gen12 Tiger Lake graphics bring-up. There is also Coffee Lake HDCP 2.2 support and various other changes.
- DMCUB support for Renoir, among other Renoir improvements.
- Initial AMD Pollock support.
- BACO power-savings support for Arcturus and this Bus-Active Chip Off support is also for run-time power management savings. GFXOFF support for Navi 10.
- AMDGPU HDCP 2.x support built off the earlier HDCP support.
- The bits for Vulkan Timeline Semaphore support with Vulkan 1.2 is now added to the synchronization object primitives.
- DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport Display Stream Compression (DP MST DSC).
- DMA-BUF HEAPS support.
- The Freedreno MSM DRM driver now has Adreno 618 support.
The complete list of changes via the PR.
Add A Comment