DMA-BUF HEAPS Coming To Linux 5.6, Poulsbo Pops Back Up To Get Page-Flipping
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 17 December 2019 at 06:07 AM EST.
More Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) material is queuing ahead of the Linux 5.6 kernel cycle in early 2020.

The first batch of drm-misc-next material targeting Linux 5.6 was sent in this morning. Some of the highlights for this Linux 5.6 DRM work include:

- The DMA-BUF HEAPS framework that is new provides a user-space interface for DMA-BUF exporters to allow allocating different types of memory from user-space for use in DMA-BUF sharing with device drivers. DMA-BUF HEAPS is inspired by Android's ION and this heaps support was worked on by the likes of Linaro and other embedded developers.

- Hearing Intel "Poulsbo" will make any of you shiver that have been on the Linux scene for nearly a decade... The notorious Intel hardware with PowerVR graphics and was troublesome especially on Linux. Poulsbo ended up getting display support within the GMA500 DRM driver while now it's finally seeing page-flipping support. GMA500 doesn't have atomic mode-setting but for Linux 5.6 in 2020 is now legacy page-flipping for Intel Poulsbo and Cedar Trail hardware via Bootlin contributions.

- The AST DRM driver now has atomic mode-setting support.

- Arm Komeda driver improvements, including Arm D32 hardware support.

- The UDL DRM driver now makes use of generic FBDEV emulation.

- Devfreq thermal support was added to the Panfrost DRM driver.
