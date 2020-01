While not as exciting as the USB4 support and staging code lightening for these areas managed by Linux's second in command Greg Kroah-Hartman, he also sent out the char/misc updates this week with other hardware support improvements.The "char/misc" area that basically is a catch-all for driver not belonging to another subsystem has seen its usual wide assortment of changes. For Linux 5.6 there is:- Code Aurora has upstreamed the Qualcomm QTI SDAM (Shared Direct Access Memory Module) driver, which allows peripherals to access shared memory on QTI PMICs. This new NVMEM driver allows read/write access to the SDAM module's shared memory.- Also new on the Qualcomm front is supporting the interconnect buses found on Qualcomm MSM8916 platforms. This INTERCONNECT_QCOM_MSM8916 driver allows working Qualcomm network-on-Chip support for the Snapdragon 410.- Intel SoundWire updates.- Intel Jasper Point and Comet Point (Comet Lake H) device IDs added to the MEI driver code.- Various other fixes.The complete list of changes via this mailing list post