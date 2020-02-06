It has been a while since there has been any new developments to report on BFQ, the Budget Fair Queueing I/O scheduler that offers both low-latency and high throughput modes, bandwidth and latency guarantees, and other functionality. With the ongoing Linux 5.6 cycle, BFQ at least has picked up some fixes.
There has been no new discussions at the kernel level of potentially defaulting to this I/O scheduler for relevant devices, but it does continue advancing. There aren't any shiny new BFQ features for Linux 5.6, but a number of fixes.
The random fixes for BFQ landed as part of this block pull overnight. Along with BFQ fixes are also a number of fixes to Bcache and the NVMe code. Speaking of Bcache, Bcachefs isn't ready for merging with Linux 5.6 but is still every few days seeing new code.
Add A Comment