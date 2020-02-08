There is a lot of new Arm SoCs and boards/platforms to be supported by the Linux 5.6 kernel.
Most notable is the 1st Gen Amazon Echo technically now being supported by the mainline Linux kernel. But the new Arm hardware support includes overall:
- New SoCs supported are the Atmel/Microchip SAM9X60, ST STM32MP15, ST Ericsson AB8505, Unisoc SC9863A, and QualcommSC7180.
- New board support includes the Emlid Neutis SoM, Libre Computer ALL-H3-IT, Pine H64 Model B, SolidRun Clearfog and HoneyComb, Google Coral Edge TPU, and Samsung Galaxy S III Mini.
- The DeviceTree additions for Linux 5.6 even include adding the support for the first-generation Amazon Echo! The TI OMAP3630 is now technically supported by the mainline Linux kernel but good luck having it be of any use by itself.
- Another new platform worth calling out individually is the SolidRun HoneyComb LX2K support, which is aiming to be the 16-core ARM Workstation with decent performance capabilities, replaceable RAM, and PCI Express. We are supposed to be getting our hands on this notable ARM workstation board sometime.
- Texas Instruments support for secure accelerators and hardware random number generators on the OMAP4 and OMAP5.
- More NXP i.MX8MP SoC bring-up.
More details via this pull request.
Add A Comment