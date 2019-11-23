Linux 5.6 Will Bring Another Radeon Run-Time Power Management Improvement
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 23 November 2019 at 02:46 AM EST. 1 Comment
RADEON --
While the Linux 5.5 cycle begins next week, looking ahead to early next year when the Linux 5.6 cycle will begin, there is expected to be another power management improvement coming for AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Right now the Linux kernel doesn't support run-time power management for AMD display audio hardware meaning wasted energy when not using the DisplayPort / HDMI audio. As part of the recent work on the AMDGPU driver's "BACO" (Bus Active, Chip Off) support, run-time power management for the audio hardware has been in the works.

Coming with the Linux 5.6 cycle (not the imminent Linux 5.5) are the GPU side changes for run-time power management improvements while also expected are the ALSA hda/hdmi driver changes. The patches were sent out on Friday and thus plenty of time for review and testing before the Linux 5.6 merge window begins in Q1 next year following Linux 5.5.0 stable.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD Promotes Navi 14 Linux Support Out Of "Experimental" + Fixes For Raven Ridge
AMD Announces Radeon Pro W5700 RDNA Workstation Graphics Card
AMD Announces Radeon Open Compute ROCm 3.0
AMD OverDrive Overclocking To Finally Work For Radeon Navi GPUs With Linux 5.5 Kernel
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q4 for Linux Released
AMD Volleys Another Batch Of Graphics Driver Changes For Linux 5.5
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Intel's Assembler Changes For JCC Erratum Are Not Hurting AMD
AMD OverDrive Overclocking To Finally Work For Radeon Navi GPUs With Linux 5.5 Kernel
Experimental Work Allows DXVK To Be Natively Used For Direct3D 11 On Linux
Debian Moves Closer To Voting On Proposals Over Init System Diversity
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Wine-Staging 4.20 Adds Undocumented D3D9 Internal Function For The Sims 2