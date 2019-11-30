Sent in on Thursday were the platform-drivers-x86 updates targeting the Linux 5.5 kernel.
This collection of mostly x86 laptop platform feature drivers and quirk handling has another notable round. New with Linux 5.5 is driver work affecting multiple vendors:
- A System76 driver for handling ACPI with their new Coreboot-loaded laptops.
- The Huawei laptop driver for hotkeys and related functionality now supports newer models. The Huawei driver also now supports Fn-lock, battery charging thresholds, exposing additional information via DebugFS, and other improvements.
- The Intel Speed Select tool (intel-speed-select) that is part of the kernel source tree now supports Intel Cascadelake-N.
- A Bootctl driver for Mellanox BlueField SoC support.
- Temperature / fan control support for the Acer Aspire 7551 laptop.
