System76 ACPI Coreboot Laptop Driver, Huawei Laptop Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.5
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 November 2019 at 02:37 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Sent in on Thursday were the platform-drivers-x86 updates targeting the Linux 5.5 kernel.

This collection of mostly x86 laptop platform feature drivers and quirk handling has another notable round. New with Linux 5.5 is driver work affecting multiple vendors:

- A System76 driver for handling ACPI with their new Coreboot-loaded laptops.

- The Huawei laptop driver for hotkeys and related functionality now supports newer models. The Huawei driver also now supports Fn-lock, battery charging thresholds, exposing additional information via DebugFS, and other improvements.

- The Intel Speed Select tool (intel-speed-select) that is part of the kernel source tree now supports Intel Cascadelake-N.

- A Bootctl driver for Mellanox BlueField SoC support.

- Temperature / fan control support for the Acer Aspire 7551 laptop.

More details via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment
Related News
USB Updates In Linux 5.5 Help Intel Ice Lake, NVIDIA Xavier + More - But No USB 4.0 Yet
The Allwinner "Cedrus" Video Decoder Supports H.265 On Linux 5.5
Intel Comet Lake Added To RAPL Driver With Linux 5.5, New "HMEM" Driver
Librem 5 "Birch" Linux Smartphones Begin Shipping To Consumers
Many RISC-V Improvements Ready For Linux 5.5: M-Mode, SECCOMP, Other Features
Newer Loongson 3A Variant Being Supported By Linux 5.5 Along With The SGI Octane
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
CentOS Working To Increase Transparency, Revamp Branding
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap
systemd 244-RC1 Released With Many Changes