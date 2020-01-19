Linux 5.5-rc7 Kernel Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 January 2020 at 07:27 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
The seventh weekly release candidate to Linux 5.5 is now available for testing.

Linus noted with Linux 5.5-rc7 there was a large uptick in patch volume at week's end. "Well, things picked up at the end of the week, with half of my merges happening in the last two days."

Due to the recent holidays in large part, it's possible an eighth release candidate may be needed for Linux 5.5 before then releasing the kernel as stable on 2 February. However, in today's 5.5-rc7 announcement, Torvalds noted he may just end up releasing 5.5 stable next week. In any case, the release of Linux 5.5 is right on the horizon and this should be the kernel powering Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and other upcoming distribution releases.

Among the changes to find in Linux 5.5-rc7 is the Intel Gen9 graphics "iGPU Leak" mitigation (also since back-ported to stable series, fortunately the patch for these current Intel graphics is not regressing the performance like the older Gen7 patches), Intel PMC Core additions for Comet Lake, various Btrfs fixes, and various other bug/regression fixes throughout.

See our Linux 5.5 feature overview for a look at the plethora of changes and new features coming as this first major kernel release of 2020.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.6 Crypto Getting AVX/AVX2/AVX-512 Optimized Poly1305 - Helps WireGuard
The Time Namespace Appears To Finally Be On-Deck For The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 5.5-rc6 Released With Some Notable Radeon Graphics Fixes Plus Other Random Work
Amazon Engineers Introduce "DAMON" For Linux Kernel To Monitor Data Accesses
Linux 5.6 Seeing Random Changes, New "Insecure" Option With GRND_INSECURE
Linux 5.6 Is Going To Be A Prominent Kernel With Features From USB4 To WireGuard
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A New Desktop Theme Is Coming For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
The Linux Kernel Obsoletes The Intel Simple Firmware Interface
Fedora 32 Greenlit For Enabling FSTRIM Support By Default
Linux In 2020 Can Finally Provide Sane Monitoring Of SATA Drive Temperatures
Unity 8 Desktop On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Could Take A Year Before Being Usable
Git 2.25 Released As Its First Update Of 2020
Xfce 4.16 Is Making Good Progress On Utilizing GTK3 Client-Side Decorations
Intel Ivybridge + Haswell Require Security Mitigation For Graphics Hardware Flaw