Linux 5.5-rc6 Released With Some Notable Radeon Graphics Fixes Plus Other Random Work
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 12 January 2020 at 08:51 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds has just issued Linux 5.5-rc6 as the latest test release ahead of the stable Linux 5.5 kernel due out in a few weeks.

Linus noted that while the holidays have passed, Linux 5.5-rc6 is still fairly light on changes and calmer than normal for this stage of development. But considering everything, he thinks there may be eight release candidates before going gold due to the holiday downtime. Should this cycle stretch out to eight release candidates, it would place the stable Linux 5.5 release (and opening of Linux 5.6's merge window) the first weekend of February.

Linus commented, "Anyway, rc6 is dominated mostly by drivers. There's a little bit of everything there: networking perhaps stands out, but there's USB, GPU, HID, MTD, sound, gpio, block and misc other driver updates there. Outside of drivers, there's core networking, some minor arch updates (ARC, RISC-V, one arm64 revert), some tracing fixes, and a set of fixes for the clone3() system call"

While getting late into the release cycle with big ticket bugs getting checked off the list, this week there were some notable graphics driver fixes. In particular, these prominent AMDGPU fixes pertaining to high resolution outputs, Raven APUs, and enabling synchronization object timeline support as needed by Vulkan. On the Intel side is also some fixes for newer hardware from Icelake to Elkhart Lake.

See the list of Linux 5.5 features/changes to learn about what's coming for this stable release due out around the end of January / early February.
Add A Comment
Related News
Amazon Engineers Introduce "DAMON" For Linux Kernel To Monitor Data Accesses
Linux 5.6 Seeing Random Changes, New "Insecure" Option With GRND_INSECURE
Linux 5.6 Is Going To Be A Prominent Kernel With Features From USB4 To WireGuard
Linux 5.5-rc5 Released With "Fixes All Over" + A Big Performance Regression Fix
Linux 5.5 Lands Fix For The AppArmor Performance Regression
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Recommend Using ZFS On Linux
Multipath TCP Support Is Working Its Upstream - First Bits Landing With Linux 5.6
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Systemd Will Be Working To Improve Out-Of-Memory Linux Handling With Facebook OOMD
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Benchmarks Of Clear Linux's Native Kernel Against Current/Mainline/Preempt-RT Kernels
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork