Linux 5.5-rc5 Released With "Fixes All Over" + A Big Performance Regression Fix
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 January 2020 at 06:32 PM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linux 5.5 development has been picking up in recent days following Christmas week and New Year's but now more upstream developers returning to their keyboards in order to get this next kernel update buttoned up for its debut around month's end.

Linus Torvalds noted that with today's Linux 5.5-rc5 release are "fixes all over" to drivers, core networking, various architectures, and security subsystem fixes. But he sums it up as "a bit of a mixed bag of small fixes all over." One of those Linux 5.5-rc5 fixes worth pointing out is the AppArmor fix for a performance regression that was picked up in our earlier 5.5 benchmarks.

In Linus Torvalds brief 5.5-rc5 announcement he also pays tribute to the recent passing of Bruce Evans, a Minix developer responsible for much of the i386 work, back from the days Linus was using it prior to Linux becoming self-hosting.

See our Linux 5.5 feature overview for the prominent changes coming for this kernel releasing towards the end of January or early February should the release cycle get extended due to the holiday downtime.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.5 Lands Fix For The AppArmor Performance Regression
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel Code of Conduct Committee Begins Offering Regular Reports
More Improvements Queued For The Smaller DRM Drivers In Linux 5.6
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
Reiser5 File-System In Development - Adds Local Volumes With Parallel Scaling Out
The Experimental GCN 1.0 GPU Support Might Be Dropped From AMDGPU Linux Driver
Dell Finally Rolls Out XPS 13 Developer Edition With Ice Lake, Fingerprint Reader