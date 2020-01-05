Linux 5.5 development has been picking up in recent days following Christmas week and New Year's but now more upstream developers returning to their keyboards in order to get this next kernel update buttoned up for its debut around month's end.
Linus Torvalds noted that with today's Linux 5.5-rc5 release are "fixes all over" to drivers, core networking, various architectures, and security subsystem fixes. But he sums it up as "a bit of a mixed bag of small fixes all over." One of those Linux 5.5-rc5 fixes worth pointing out is the AppArmor fix for a performance regression that was picked up in our earlier 5.5 benchmarks.
In Linus Torvalds brief 5.5-rc5 announcement he also pays tribute to the recent passing of Bruce Evans, a Minix developer responsible for much of the i386 work, back from the days Linus was using it prior to Linux becoming self-hosting.
See our Linux 5.5 feature overview for the prominent changes coming for this kernel releasing towards the end of January or early February should the release cycle get extended due to the holiday downtime.
3 Comments