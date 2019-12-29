Linux 5.5-rc4 Released Following A Light Christmas Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 December 2019 at 06:48 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds just released the fourth weekly release candidate of Linux 5.5 following a fairly light week due to the Christmas holidays.

Linus summed up Linux 5.5-rc4 as, "To absolutely nobody's surprise, last week was very quiet indeed. It's hardly even worth making an rc release, but there are _some_ fixes in here, so here's the usual weekly Sunday afternoon rc."

See our Linux 5.5 feature overview for all the highlights of this next kernel version. In regards to the ongoing Linux 5.5 performance regressions, I have a bisect update being published in a few hours for partially explaining the performance problem.

With New Year's this coming week, Linux 5.5-rc5 is likely to be quite small too. Thus Linux 5.5 will likely see eight release candidates at least depending upon how the next few weeks play out, meaning Linux 5.5 is lining up for its stable release on 26 January or 2 February.
Add A Comment
Related News
More Benchmarks From Linux 5.5 Looking Like A Scheduler Snafu Even On Smaller CPUs
Linux 5.5-rc3 Benchmarks Are Still Pointing To Slips In Performance
WireGuard Issues New Module Release, 1.0 Coming With Linux 5.6
Linux 5.5-rc3 Released With A Lot Of Fixes Ahead Of The Holidays
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
DMA-BUF HEAPS Coming To Linux 5.6, Poulsbo Pops Back Up To Get Page-Flipping
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Western Digital Has Been Developing A New Linux File-System: Zonefs
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD
After 3,600 Original Articles This Year On Linux/Open-Source, Let's Have A Holiday Special
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
NVIDIA Releases 340.108 Linux Driver Providing Updated Legacy Support For GeForce 8 / 9
Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion
FreeBSD Along With The Other BSDs Had A Pretty Good Run This Decade