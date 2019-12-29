Linus Torvalds just released the fourth weekly release candidate of Linux 5.5 following a fairly light week due to the Christmas holidays.
Linus summed up Linux 5.5-rc4 as, "To absolutely nobody's surprise, last week was very quiet indeed. It's hardly even worth making an rc release, but there are _some_ fixes in here, so here's the usual weekly Sunday afternoon rc."
See our Linux 5.5 feature overview for all the highlights of this next kernel version. In regards to the ongoing Linux 5.5 performance regressions, I have a bisect update being published in a few hours for partially explaining the performance problem.
With New Year's this coming week, Linux 5.5-rc5 is likely to be quite small too. Thus Linux 5.5 will likely see eight release candidates at least depending upon how the next few weeks play out, meaning Linux 5.5 is lining up for its stable release on 26 January or 2 February.
Add A Comment